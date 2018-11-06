Now it’s your turn.
It’s Election Day.
Enough with the commercials and the rhetoric.
It’s time to exercise your constitutional right in a democracy, do you homework and vote.
There’s too much at stake to stay at home and give someone else a proxy.
Voting means you have a say — and no regrets.
There are too many important local, statewide and federal races on the ballot to stay away.
You vote counts — but only if you vote.
If you haven’t already voted, please take the time today to make your voice heard and use the right to vote.
Remember, the right to vote is a hard-fought right.
It is a right we should never take for granted.
Too often, we’re embarrassed that so few people take the time to go to the polls and vote.
In our view, it’s not only a right but a responsibility in a participatory democracy.
Election Day is the best day for you to have your say.
So please vote today.
