Our view: Public notices provide transparency, new bill should gain support

There is no doubt that transparency in government remains of vital local and national interest in a democracy.

For more than 100-years the Chippewa Herald has helped to ensure our community’s citizens are well informed through regularly published public notices. These notices serve as a critically important independent mode of transparency between government and taxpayers, in addition to serving as the official notification vehicle for our court system.

Your newspaper’s publication of these notices provides necessary verification, certification and archiving that ensures individuals and taxpayers rights are protected and preserved. Your newspaper has worked diligently with the Wisconsin Newspaper Association through the years to ensure this reliable third-party check on government remains and that the requirements are continually adapted to ensure maximum governmental transparency and the broadest dissemination of public information.

For example, in 2005, the Chippewa Herald with the Wisconsin Newspaper Association began digitally archiving all public notices, making them available online at www.WisconsinPublicNotices.org.