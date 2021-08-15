Our view: Rep. Ron Kind leads in bipartisanship, working toward solutions

In this win-at-all-costs political age, we need more leaders like Ron Kind to work toward solutions with colleagues of both parties in a collegial fashion.

In our view, a key element for endorsing a political candidate is determining how well the elected official and staff respond to constituents.

Do they merely spout ideology or do they listen and respond positively?

Kind and his staff listened – and responded. He was also accessible to journalists and didn’t duck tough questions.

After 22 years as an area educator, Loren Kannenberg was looking for a change when Kind invited him to lunch after winning the 1996 race for Congress – and asked him to become district director in his La Crosse office.

Kannenberg, who worked for Kind until retiring a couple of years ago, says: “Ron is the smartest person I ever met, and does everything with honesty and integrity.