Our view: Timing is right for big idea to boost graduation rates

During COVID, college campuses have had to kick online learning into high gear – something that wasn’t the case 15 years ago.

In the past few months, UW-L Associate Vice Chancellor Sandy Grunwald led an initiative to reach out to students who were close to completing bachelor or associate degrees but who had halted their education.

The key was letting students know there is a large number of courses now offered online, there’s a new general studies degree with fewer specific requirements and there’s now a more streamlined associate degree.

UW-L reached out to 72 students who were close to obtaining a bachelor's degree

· Three of these students had bachelor degrees awarded in fall 2020.

· 15 of those students enrolled during spring semester (and 11 are expected to graduate in May).

UW-L also reached out to 144 students who were close to obtaining an associate's degree:

· 20 of these students had associate degree awarded in fall 2020

· Five of those students had associate degree awarded in Winter 2021

· Six of those students enrolled this semester (and one is expected to graduate this semester).