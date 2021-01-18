James Puz: We Need More "Mr. Smiths" in Washington

Smith exhibits the idealism that every member of Congress should be filled with; that idealism that all-to-often disappears when the power and influence and Beltway stardom all sink their long, bloody claws into mortal flesh, turning those commissioned to do their best for us, the citizens who elected them, into mere hand puppets and marionettes, living zombies, waiting for orders and directions, not from the people but from the political machines that really control the seats on Capitol Hill and the White House.

Our elected “leaders” pay homage, not to the electorate, but to those who have the most money to throw around; to those hoping to get the biggest bang for each political buck spent.

The “I’ll scratch your back if you scratch mine” disease has become a terrible reality, the cure...elusive. The money isn’t spent for the good of the people but for the benefit of special interests who fund our “leaders” with bankrolls that never dry up.

Politicians and Corporate America end up being the big winners, while the men, women and children of this nation end up being yanked to the ground and pulled along by the chain of corporate power and money...and corrupted politics.