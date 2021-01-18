James Puz: We Need More "Mr. Smiths" in Washington

“The people are more important than the government.” — Sister Kenny 1946 (RKO)
The year 2021 will see a new administration take office in Washington, D.C. There will also be new members in the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives. It is to those two chambers that I direct the following suggestion.
After watching “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,” I’ve come to the stark realization that every member of Congress needs to watch this excellent film, not once or twice, but several times to take hold of and reaffirm what their oaths of office really mean and stand for.
Paying close attention to the scene where Jefferson Smith takes his oath as the new senator from his state should jar a lot of consciences on Capitol Hill...and elsewhere in Washington, D.C., the seat of the most powerful nation on earth. And it probably wouldn’t hurt anyone occupying the White House and manning the bench of the U.S. Supreme Court to watch the film. A civics class refresher course never hurt anyone.
With James Stewart in the title role of Jefferson Smith and Frank Capra at the helm wielding a deft hand at direction, the core, the simple imagery of what our government is SUPPOSED to accomplish, what it is SUPPOSED to represent, is inescapable.
In the now-famous filibuster scene, Jeff Smith lashes out, passionately condemning political and ethical corruption, along with greedy political machines, making his denunciation so profound for today’s America. He vehemently condemns the corruption that comes at the expense of democracy.
Smith exhibits the idealism that every member of Congress should be filled with; that idealism that all-to-often disappears when the power and influence and Beltway stardom all sink their long, bloody claws into mortal flesh, turning those commissioned to do their best for us, the citizens who elected them, into mere hand puppets and marionettes, living zombies, waiting for orders and directions, not from the people but from the political machines that really control the seats on Capitol Hill and the White House.
Our elected “leaders” pay homage, not to the electorate, but to those who have the most money to throw around; to those hoping to get the biggest bang for each political buck spent.
The “I’ll scratch your back if you scratch mine” disease has become a terrible reality, the cure...elusive. The money isn’t spent for the good of the people but for the benefit of special interests who fund our “leaders” with bankrolls that never dry up.
Politicians and Corporate America end up being the big winners, while the men, women and children of this nation end up being yanked to the ground and pulled along by the chain of corporate power and money...and corrupted politics.
Mr. Lincoln’s “...of the people, by the people and for the people...” has disintegrated into Big Money’s “...of the elite, by the elite and for the elite...” Capitol Hill and its environs can change all that by simply reflecting on the oaths taken, carefully noting the words and what they mean; on what America has stood for since 1789. Jefferson Smith laid it ...in a 1939 movie.
Thus, those who serve in the legislative branch, as well as those in the executive and judicial branches, must forever bear in mind they are in Washington to serve “we the people;” we don’t exist for their benefit, they exist for ours. Personal and party-line agendas (politics!) must forever be sacrificed to achieve the greater good...the needs of the American people.
The 535 sworn representatives must shed every self-serving , ego-based desire for power and glory they may harbor... if they want to get the job done; a job they’re being paid to do. To be effective, half-hearted attempts to legislate and govern must disappear; misplaced and unhealthy loyalties must cease...there are no alternatives.
So, if they have the guts, the moxie, the gumption, each and every member of Congress, each Supreme Court Justice and every president will reread their oaths of office. Those oaths are a sacred vow, a sworn promise to the Constitution and the people it protects...a vow made before God.
The bottom line is our elected “leaders” need to get in step with this nation and her people; to pay heed to a young fictional senator’s idealism and belief in a system meant to benefit everybody...not just the privileged few.
James Puz lives in Winona