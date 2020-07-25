Julia Nunes: Starting my adventure as 73rd Alice in Dairyland

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My family moved to Wisconsin and purchased a small farm in Chippewa Falls before I started first grade. Both of my parents grew up on the West Coast, but decided to move to the Midwest to cultivate their own dairy farm.

Like 95% of farms in Wisconsin, our farm is family owned. Although all three of my sisters and I had many interests growing up, our lives revolved around the farm and the work that had to be done there every day.

Feeding calves, shaking straw to bed the cows and sweeping up feed were some of my tasks. I learned firsthand how much time, energy and love goes into being a part of Wisconsin’s agriculture community.

Agriculture was a big part of my childhood. I loved bringing my animals to the Northern Wisconsin State Fair each year so kids from school who visited the fair with their families could see my cows.

My sisters and I helped with chores on the farm and occasionally milked the cows. When chores were finished, we would all head inside and help prepare dinner.

Growing up on a farm brought me closer together with my family and I can’t imagine what my life would be like if I had been raised off the farm.

Becoming Alice in Dairyland has been a lifelong dream.