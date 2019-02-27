I was saddened to hear of the passing of former Chippewa County Board Chairman Larry Willkom last week.
Elected officials like Larry are hard to find these days. I only served on the board with him for two terms, but I knew him and respected him before I decided to run. Larry was professional, kind, thoughtful, easy to work with, and always did the right thing. He was loved by his constituents. Larry always spoke up when he saw things were not quite right and was never afraid to vote differently from his fellow board members to represent his constituents. I looked up to Larry as a mentor and an example of an elected official and retired civil servant who gave back to the community that gave him so much.
Thank you, Larry, for your many years of service and for all that you have done for your community, your family, and your fellow board members. Rest easy, my friend. We will honor you by continuing to serve and to stand up for what is right.
Annette Hunt, Chippewa County Board Supervisor, District 13
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.