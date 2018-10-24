It is rare that anyone enjoys sharing power, so I understand the “divide-and-conquer" approach to preserving that power, even if it corrupts any sense of unity and fairness. Walker and Trump have both enthusiastically and blatantly embraced that approach, whether pitting public union employees against everyone else (Walker) or going whole hog and pitting white and wealthy privileged males against everyone else (Trump).
Everyone else includes people of color, Native Americans, the working poor, young people, women, gays and transgendered people, immigrants, the elderly and disabled individuals.
Every tactic available to those who are determined to retain their power and privilege has been employed in recent decades. That approach further suppresses the already low voter turnout via gutting the Voting Rights Act, gerrymandering, massive purging of eligible voters and strict voter ID laws and results in even more people being disenfranchised in this state and across the country.
Do not let lies and fear-mongering about “the other” keep you from having your voice heard. Insist on your constitutionally-protected right to vote. Your vote is your power! Use it! Our democratic process is under assault. See how you can help to protect it before it’s too late. Remember, we all do better when we all do better.
Barbara Wise, Chippewa Falls
