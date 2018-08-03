On August 14, I will be casting my ballot for Sarah Godlewski for state treasurer and I want to tell you why.
I met Sarah in the halls of Memorial High School in Eau Claire. Quickly, we became friends on student council and the debate team -- Sarah’s energetic spirit and commitment to community service were already shining through at an early age.
That’s why I was not surprised when she told me about her work to protect the office of state treasurer from being eliminated. When Wisconsin residents resoundingly voted “yes” in April to keep the office, I was thrilled that Sarah announced she would run for state treasurer.
Sarah loves Wisconsin; her roots here run five generations deep. She understands the issues facing the people of our state. Her pragmatic approach to problem solving will be put to good use in this office by defending Wisconsinites from financial fraud or developing programs to refinance burdensome student loan debt.
Sarah will deliver results for working families. She has innovative ideas and the financial background to make those ideas into reality. Her experience as a small business owner and her ability to work on bipartisan teams will serve this office well. Sarah has the experience and values that I trust to take this office into the future.
Bill Hogseth, Elk Mound
