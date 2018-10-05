I am urging my fellow neighbors of the Chippewa Valley to go out and vote on Nov. 6.
Voter preferences predict political behavior. If voter turnout is lower in a certain demographic, politicians will naturally pay less attention to that population’s concerns. The best way your voice can be heard is voting; it is your democratic obligation.
I am a 25-year-old public educator. To voice my concerns with our state government is to vote for people who want to see positive change towards the value of our education system. My students and my fellow educators are an unheard demographic that I urge our community to keep in mind when voting in November. My 10-year-old students understand the equity of how their vote can make the difference (even when naming the class fish). I want them to see the strength of a democracy when making group decisions. This is true for what I want to see in our local and national government.
Most of my classmates I graduated with decided to take their skills and knowledge across state lines to where teachers are considered professionals and are compensated accordingly. I love this town where I grew up and decided to stay here in order to help provide kids with a teacher who loves her job. Yet, why should it be at the expense of a living wage? This extends to every level of our education system. That is why I am voting for Wren Keturi for 67th Assembly, because she believes every person deserves to have a quality education and a hopeful future.
Briana Dubiel, Chippewa Falls
