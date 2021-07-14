Carla J Lee Seeks: Hurting for the Catholic Church

I spent my childhood on Northside, St. James graduate.
It saddened me greatly to see what this man, I can’t even call him a priest, because my priest memories are Fr. Rossiter, Fr. Malin, Fr. Herberger, Fr. Sullivan, Fr. Dorre.
This man called Fr. Altman, makes me hurt for the Catholic Church. I cannot follow a religion that supports this man.
My family and many of my family members are proud Democrats and to insult our parents and us while hiding on a pulpit on a church I loved, is not acceptable!
And Covid-19 is a reality. Fr. Callahan, thank you.
Carla J Lee Seeks
