Carla J Lee Seeks: Hurting for the Catholic Church
Carla J Lee Seeks: Hurting for the Catholic Church

From the COLLECTION: What are readers saying about Father Altman? series
St. James the Less

 St. James the Less Catholic Church on La Crosse's North Side, pictured in 2017. The Diocese of La Crosse has asked the church's pastor, Fr. James Altman, to resign after he drew criticism for statements on the COVID-19 vaccine and diocese pandemic policies, as well as his hardline political stances.

 Peter Thomson file photo, La Crosse Tribune

I spent my childhood on Northside, St. James graduate.

It saddened me greatly to see what this man, I can’t even call him a priest, because my priest memories are Fr. Rossiter, Fr. Malin, Fr. Herberger, Fr. Sullivan, Fr. Dorre.

This man called Fr. Altman, makes me hurt for the Catholic Church. I cannot follow a religion that supports this man.

My family and many of my family members are proud Democrats and to insult our parents and us while hiding on a pulpit on a church I loved, is not acceptable!

And Covid-19 is a reality. Fr. Callahan, thank you.

Carla J Lee Seeks

