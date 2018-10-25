When threatened, make up lies — that seems the way of current political contests. But lies are more than false statements propagated by a campaign to win at all costs. Lies undermine the ability of citizens to make informed decisions about candidates. The false and deceptive campaign adds that are lying about Wendy Sue Johnson’s public service on the Eau Claire School Board are a classic example of "when opposition feels threatened, make up lies."
I served with Wendy Sue Johnson on the Eau Claire School Board and I can personally attest to the fact that she did not vote to make it easier to fire teachers. Wendy always took the approach of what is best for the entire district: community, staff and students. She was the most tenacious board member when it came to making sure all the facts were on the table, that all the sides were evenly heard, and that money spent would first and foremost enrich student learning.
It is a sad day when citizens in the 68th Assembly District have to be bombarded with lies paid for by out-of-state special interests. Wendy Sue isn’t threatened, and lies are not part of her campaign. She will legislate in Madison the same way she served on the Eau Claire School Board — with honesty and fair-minded balance.
Carol J. Craig, Eau Claire
Editor's note: Craig is the former president of the Eau Claire School Board.
