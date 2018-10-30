Try 1 month for 99¢

This coming spring we look forward to seeing a wren in our backyard and a Wren (Keturi) in our Wisconsin Assembly. She is a Democrat, the party with a proven record of standing up for health care, fair wages, and human rights. It’s time for a change. Please cast your vote for Wren Keturi in the 67th Assembly District.

Carol & Jerry Gehl, Chippewa Falls

