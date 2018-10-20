Since last fall, I have heard the word "complacency" used describing the attitude of the many who are reaping the benefits of our great economic news: lower taxes, more take-home pay, unemployment at an all time low, less food stamp recipients, removal of business restrictions, etc. And the midterm elections suffer from this false satisfaction that the "Good Times" are here to stay.
After the last couple weeks of watching character assassination, losing the right of presumed innocence until proven otherwise, I have panicked watching the lunacy of the Democratic party fighting the truth to the point of resembling a Banana Republic. They say their hatred of our president and the constitution is firing up the blue wave. This Supreme Court fiasco would have happened to any conservative appointee. It was a fight for power and control. The liberals never take a vacation. The Democrats objective. They want to politicize our judicial branch. I respect and have confidence that all nine judges are above this misnomer. I think these barbaric actions have backfired and the result is a "red tsunami" that will reverse the theory that the president's party loses in midterm elections.
We need to match their misplaced hatred with patriotic zeal. We need to protect our liberties. We need to do our civic duty. We need to inspire others to treasure what they have and safeguard it by voting for conservative Republican candidates: Scott Walker/Rebecca Kleefisch for Governor and Lieutenant Governor, Brad Schimel for Attorney General, Jay Schroeder for Secretary of State, Travis Hartwig for State Treasurer, Leah Vukmir for Senator, Sean Duffy as Representative. We must be constantly vigilant to assure our children and grandchildren can live in good times. Please don't forget to vote Nov. 6.
Charlene Kervina, Bloomer
