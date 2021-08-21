Chippewa Falls care worker: Congress must help families now

I love my Grandma Jan. She’s one of my closest family members, and that’s not just because I’m her favorite grandson. It’s also because I’m her full-time caretaker.
I’ve been a homecare worker for the past two and a half years, ever since my grandmother left a rehabilitation center that she’d been in following her back surgery. She was having a hard time standing up, walking, cooking, cleaning, getting dressed, and showering. There was no way she could go to the grocery store or run other errands. She needed around the clock care.
I’m proud to have this job. I work hard, and my dedication means my grandmother isn’t in a nursing home. I wish the feeling of pride I have was enough to keep me going, but the reality is, I need better pay in order to make ends meet and continue doing this work.
I am giving my grandmother a better life, but I am not given a living wage. I am only paid $10 an hour for 24 hours a week. That breaks down to about three hours a day seven days a week. I work far more than that, but I’m not compensated for any of it.
I give my grandma care seven days a week for about six to seven hours a day. If you look at the hours I’m paid, versus the hours I work each week, I make about $4.80/an hour. That’s $2.45 less than the minimum wage of Wisconsin, which is only $7.25 an hour. This is my job, yet some people reduce it to, “Just what a grandson does.” Of course, I wouldn’t want it any other way, but I should be compensated for my work.
With my low wages and my grandma’s income of a little over $900 a month, we often feel like we are drowning financially. Even with our $300 a month in food stamps we just can’t keep our heads above water.
Since the pandemic it’s gotten even worse. The cost of food in Wisconsin keeps going up, but our food stamps don’t increase. Luckily, the state of Wisconsin had a program to help people pay for utilities. But even with that program we’re behind on our electricity. We’re behind on rent too, because we can’t afford it on a monthly basis, which means we’ll never be able to catch up and may be forced to leave.
I know our politicians wouldn’t want to lose their home, live without the lights on or not have enough money to feed their families despite working seven days a week. It shouldn’t be OK for their constituents either.
Right now, politicians have the chance to fix this for my family, and for so many other families like mine. I know how important this is, which is why I recently joined an advocacy group called WorkMoney, which is dedicated to making sure working Americans’ voices are heard in this debate.
I voted for Donald Trump, but I need both Republicans and Democrats to stop making this about politics and start thinking about families like mine. This is about Americans like us who need an economy with good jobs and a country where electricity, housing, and the essentials of life are affordable.
My grandma and I need Congress to pass an infrastructure bill and invest in jobs and families. Some of these jobs are for homecare workers like me that need better pay, benefits and hours to pay the bills.
They also help build a future with things like making community college and job training universally accessible to people like me. I’m smart, committed, and hardworking. I contribute to my grandma’s life and this country every day. I want, and can, do more, but I need access to job training. And I need to make sure my grandma doesn’t lose homecare.
We can’t wait any longer. The time to act is now.
Skylar Barr lives in Chippewa Falls and is a member of the nonprofit advocacy group, WorkMoney.