Chippewa Falls care worker: Congress must help families now

I love my Grandma Jan. She’s one of my closest family members, and that’s not just because I’m her favorite grandson. It’s also because I’m her full-time caretaker.

I’ve been a homecare worker for the past two and a half years, ever since my grandmother left a rehabilitation center that she’d been in following her back surgery. She was having a hard time standing up, walking, cooking, cleaning, getting dressed, and showering. There was no way she could go to the grocery store or run other errands. She needed around the clock care.

I’m proud to have this job. I work hard, and my dedication means my grandmother isn’t in a nursing home. I wish the feeling of pride I have was enough to keep me going, but the reality is, I need better pay in order to make ends meet and continue doing this work.

I am giving my grandmother a better life, but I am not given a living wage. I am only paid $10 an hour for 24 hours a week. That breaks down to about three hours a day seven days a week. I work far more than that, but I’m not compensated for any of it.