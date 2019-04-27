I was reading AP reporter Scott Bauer's article in last week's Herald about Gov. Tony Evers wanting to sit down with Foxconn to look at how the company's plans have changed and how that should change the terms of the deal between Foxconn and the state of Wisconsin.
Here's something Evers and the Republican legislators can finally agree on, I thought. Republicans insist that the rules and regulations on businesses must keep changing in line with the changes in how businesses must operate.
So I was surprised at the end of the article to see that both Sen. Scott Fitzgerald and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos object to Evers' plan.
They're afraid, they claim, this would amount to the state reneging on its commitment, that it would "undermine" the "ironclad" contract, and that changing it now will discourage other companies from expanding here.
That's when I remembered one of past Gov. Scott Walker's first acts in office: He canceled the ironclad contract with a foreign manufacturer to build equipment for passenger rail service between Milwaukee and Madison, for which Wisconsin was to receive an $800 million grant, as I recall, from the federal government.
I don't recall either Fitzgerald or Vos objecting to Walker's action. Wisconsin got sued as a result and we still have no modern passenger rail service.
Times, needs and governors change, and so do the excuses of politicians like Fitzgerald and Vos.
Curt Rohland, Chippewa Falls
