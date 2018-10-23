I am writing to offer some insights on the upcoming election for sheriff of Chippewa County. We have been blessed to have a sheriff who has brought stability and renewed professionalism to the sheriff's department. We all remember the days of a new sheriff every two years, and the internal squabbles within the department, but that is a thing of the past. James Kowalczyk was elected sheriff in 2006, and has brought back stability and professionalism to the department. James started with the department a long time ago as a patrolman, worked in the drug unit, was promoted to the investigation division before being elected sheriff. He knows the department inside and out as well as being a lifelong resident of Chippewa County and knowing the county. Few people realize the full extent of being sheriff, James is responsible for overseeing all aspects of the jail, the dispatch center, security of the courts, transporting prisoners, conducting sheriffs sales, and enforcing the law and maintaining peace in Chippewa County. It is a huge job, and for a variety of reasons carries huge risk from a liability point of view for Chippewa County. James Kowalczyk has done a very commendable job of performing as the sheriff, and deserves to be re-elected sheriff.
CW King, Chippewa Falls
