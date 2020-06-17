Dave Zien: Pay tribute to those who protect us

Imagine that you call 911 with an absolute emergency situation. Mere seconds separate a torturous death with life -- for you and your loved ones.
Whoops, you're connected with a social worker. Too late, too bad. Cops, firefighters and EMTs are needed pronto, not after a scheduled group visit to discuss your feelings.
This pandemic paranoia, the paralyzed economy and high unemployment are causing the perfect storm for political unrest. This is not time for our silent distraught majority to be complacent.
Salute and say a prayer for our cops, firefighters and EMTs. Even though retired, like military veterans, they’re trained to help out when needed during their whole lifetime. Consider this paying forward.
I just met Jeff, who while serving as an Army Ranger broke his neck and back. After recovering, he was shot twice while serving in military law-enforcement type actions. Now paralyzed, he uses a wheelchair.
Just a couple days ago I met a former Persian Gulf Marine Dan, also wounded severely twice. Both Jeff and Dan have amazing stories of suffering and sacrifice for themselves and fellow officers.
Bill Kelly of Eau Claire , a Scottish Navy and legal U.S. immigrant was shot seven times on May 5, 2000, in Chippewa County. Bill then trained Afghanistan police officers from 2005 to 2009.
Oh, there might be a bad cop or clergyman -- one in a thousand. That ratio might drop dramatically for lawyers and politicians, perhaps to one in a hundred of less.
We honor cops, firefighters and EMTS every day in Wisconsin.
- US Hwy 151, Law Enforcement Highway
- US Hwy 54, Firefighter Highway
- State Hwy 29 Twin Bridges / Chippewa Falls -- law enforcement, firefighter, EMT and citizen soldier bridges.
- Citizen Soldier Monument ( 14 tons ) at Wisconsin Veterans Tribute/ Citizen Soldier Monument, Cadott.
- Wisconsin Law Enforcement Officers Tribute, mile marker 122 westbound I-94, Black River Falls,
- First three of 11 21-foot Christian crosses were dedicated to Wisconsin state troopers killed in line of duty; Deborah McMenamin , Willie Schoenberger (crosses at I-94 Foster ) and Gary Powless ( cross at I- 94 Tomah ).
Rather than constantly complain, criticize and condemn our Gov. Tony Evers and President Donald Trump or any public official, give them constructive feedback.
Better yet, be elected or appointed yourself. Surely you will be perfect.
As for the looters, give me more rope to hang themselves, along with sharper shovels to dig deeper & faster graves.
Oh yes, as individuals, a nation and planet, we are being tested. But as James I / Bible infers: "We can be made stronger through prayer."
God bless you, your loved ones our military and all our protective services.
Dave Zien, Eau Claire
Dave Zien is a former state senator.
