Dave Zien: Pay tribute to those who protect us

Imagine that you call 911 with an absolute emergency situation. Mere seconds separate a torturous death with life -- for you and your loved ones.

Whoops, you're connected with a social worker. Too late, too bad. Cops, firefighters and EMTs are needed pronto, not after a scheduled group visit to discuss your feelings.

This pandemic paranoia, the paralyzed economy and high unemployment are causing the perfect storm for political unrest. This is not time for our silent distraught majority to be complacent.

Salute and say a prayer for our cops, firefighters and EMTs. Even though retired, like military veterans, they’re trained to help out when needed during their whole lifetime. Consider this paying forward.

I just met Jeff, who while serving as an Army Ranger broke his neck and back. After recovering, he was shot twice while serving in military law-enforcement type actions. Now paralyzed, he uses a wheelchair.

Just a couple days ago I met a former Persian Gulf Marine Dan, also wounded severely twice. Both Jeff and Dan have amazing stories of suffering and sacrifice for themselves and fellow officers.