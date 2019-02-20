Dear Sen. Johnson:
I am a believer in the separation of powers as outlined in the U.S. Constitution and think that the power of the purse is a function of the legislature and is not to be ceded to the executive branch.
In November 2014, you opposed President Obama’s overreach on immigration and it is my expectation that you will oppose President Trump’s equally egregious overreach with the emergency declaration for wall funding.
Putting principle above politics is the mark of a statesman and I expect that standard to be followed by all Wisconsin senators regardless of party.
David Sabin, Chippewa Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.