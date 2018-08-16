Most people are aware of the Paint Creek Bridge collapse in Lafayette and the fact that it will be next year before we see a new bridge in that location.
There is more to the story on the bridge and its funding.
This bridge has been a known problem for more than 10 years and it's been on and off the schedule for replacement and should have been done in 2017.
In 2016, the design work was done and paid for when DOT policy changed with bridge replacement, only allowing for in-kind replacement, which is understandable considering the funding shortage for transportation.
We were told by DOT that no additional funding would be available and that we would have to start over with funding applications, further delaying the bridge replacement to 2022 or later. DOT also asked that we repay the approximate $65,000 that had been paid for design work, which to me didn’t make sense and would be a real budget buster.
My first call was to Kathy Bernier’s office asking for help. Kathy made calls to DOT and within a week the refund request was dropped and she secured additional funding for the bridge replacement. Without her input, we would have been paying more tax dollars from Lafayette and Chippewa County for the new bridge and it would have been delayed beyond 2022.
My support is for Kathy Bernier for Wisconsin Senate.
David Staber, Lafayette town chairman
