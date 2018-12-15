On Aug. 9 at Garden Street Apartments in Chippewa Falls, my 22-year-old son overdosed on heroin and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Officer Joan Mattheisen and another male officer were first to respond on the scene. Officer Mattheisen worked on my son until the EMTs arrived. The EMTs worked hard and put everything they had into saving my son that day.
My son flat-lined twice, but because of the excellent care and knowledge of the professionals who were there that day, my son is still here to see another day.
I thank you all from the bottom of my heart for saving my son without judgement and bringing him back to me and his family. Without your quick responde and knowledge, I would have a very sad Christmas this year. You have given me the best gift of all, my son.
Thank you all for gifting me another day with my son. Merry Christmas, and god bless. Sincerely, a loving and thankful mother.
Dawn Baker, Chippewa Falls
