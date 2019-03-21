I’m writing to your readers to encourage them to write in/vote for Pauline Spiegel for Town of Eagle Point treasurer.
I’ve known Pauline for over 25 years and have professionally worked with Pauline on projects for the past 10 years. She displays a strong attention to detail, is very organized, a great listener, and has a strong work ethic.
Pauline has an associate degree in administrative assistant and a bachelor degree in business management. She has been very active in her community and has held many leadership roles locally and nationally through the International Association of Administrative Professionals.
I’m confident that Pauline Spiegel will be and awesome treasurer for the Town of Eagle Point. She is very committed, dependable, detail oriented, and a team player.
On the April 2 ballot please write in/vote for Pauline Speigel for treasurer.
Des Sikowski-Nelson, Town of Eagle Point
