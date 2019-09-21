The 50th anniversary of the Chippewa Falls Historical Society is a newsworthy event for the Chippewa Valley, as the Herald reported on Sept. 7.
Readers may be interested to know that the history center on Allen Street also shares space with the Chippewa County Genealogical Society, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.
This organization collects, catalogs and indexes records and vital statistics that document the lives of people who have lived in Chippewa County and may have used the artifacts that have been preserved and are now displayed in the museum referred to in your story.
You have free articles remaining.
Members are available on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (when the history center is open) to assist those researching their family histories. The collection includes plat books, probate records, individual family histories and much more.
It is a treasure trove for anyone wanting to know more about their family connections to the early days of Chippewa County.
Diana Germain, Chippewa Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.