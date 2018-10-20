Let's keep this short and sweet.
Most people could care less about Russia, Native American DNA or porn stars.
People really care about their healthcare. And after Nov. 6, it will be too late to do anything about it for another two years.
There is only one thing that people (especially senior citizens) must remember when they head to the polls; every Republican that Wisconsin sent to Washington (Congressmen and Senators) voted against protections for those with pre-existing conditions — multiple times.
U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy (R) voted against pre-existing conditions and for taking healthcare away from another 24 million people some 40 times in the past four years.
Add these facts to what the Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell just openly said this week about needing to cut Medicare and Social Security to help pay down the debt that Republicans created with tax cuts for the rich, and you have great reasons to vote against any Republican candidate on Nov. 6.
Senior citizens — if you vote for Republicans who want to cancel out pre-existing conditions, you better start picking out your own coffins.
The choice is yours.
Don Lyons, Chippewa Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.