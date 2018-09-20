By now, most people in Wisconsin have seen the TV ad with Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch telling people about how she and Gov. Scott Walker are protecting the very popular pre-existing condition policy on health-care plans.
It's a very appealing TV ad -- even though it seems that in this "Year of the Woman" Scott Walker seems to be hiding behind his female running mate (do your own ads, governor).
The main problem with Kleefisch's statement is that it is extremely misleading to voters. The protections of pre-existing conditions were put in place by Democrats. Every elected Republican official Wisconsinites sent to Washington voted against requiring insurance companies to cover pre-existing conditions.
And they would have succeeded if it wasn't for the courage of Arizona Sen. John McCain (remember the "thumbs down?"), He, and every Democrat in the Senate, including our own Tammy Baldwin, saved pre-existing conditions.
Rebecca Kleefisch and Scott Walker are trying to take credit for something that their own party has been trying to kill for the past five years.
Please don't be fooled by Walker and Kleeficsh. When it comes to providing health-care protections, Republicans are not your friends.
Remember this in November.
Don Lyons, Chippewa Falls
