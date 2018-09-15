Just before I turned 65 this year, I attended one of those “Learn about Medicare” meetings at a local health-care clinic. People there were all approaching Medicare age and were understandably worried about their future health care.
One of the bright spots of the meeting was the revelation to all of us that Wisconsin is one of the few states (if not the only one) that has a state-run, state-funded program in place called Senior Care. This vital program (passed by Democrats) several years ago, helps Wisconsin seniors pay for their prescription drugs.
One guy raised his hand and was concerned. “Is Scott Walker going to cut this program like he did a lot of other things?” The moderator noted that since the program is so vital and popular, Walker would probably not reduce of cut it. People were relieved.
Now comes the problem. Guess who opposes Senior Care, and has worked to either greatly reduce or even kill the program? Leah Vukmir. The woman who now is asking to be sent to Washington, D.C., to be another Republican senator from Wisconsin is no friend to senior citizens.
Don’t be fooled by out-of-state, billionaire-purchased TV commercials that support Leah Vukmir. If you want to protect Medicare, Social Security and our own Senior Care, support Tammy Baldwin. Leah Vukmir is not your friend.
Don Lyons, Chippewa Falls
