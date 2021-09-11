 Skip to main content
Doug Happel: A premonition? Then calm in La Crosse schools
Doug Happel: A premonition? Then calm in La Crosse schools

From the COLLECTION: 20 years later, our readers share 9/11 memories series
I was associate superintendent for the School District of Lacrosse at that time. It may seem strange but just before I left for work that morning I looked out our dining room window and saw the vapor trails of an airplane. That was unusual. Not long after I got to work my wife called and told me what was happening. I still wonder if I was having a premonition, although that is something I don’t usually give much credibility to.

Later that day we called all of our principals to the district administrative center to help keep everything calm and to be sure that we were prepared for anything that might happen in or to our schools, as those were the early days of school safety procedures with nothing like what we have today. Fortunately nothing happened to threaten our students.

Doug Happel

La Crosse city council member 

