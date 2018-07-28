A recent article in the National Review makes for a very interesting read.
As you may know, the National Review is an ultra-conservative pro-Republican magazine founded by William F. Buckley. In that article, the author goes on to write: “But the Foxconn deal is a condemnable example of corporate welfare in its most egregious form.”
The article points out that this atrocious deal stands to cost the taxpayers of Wisconsin about $3 billion in tax credits. It says that, if indeed this deal creates the 13,000 jobs that Gov. Scott Walker has been claiming, it means that taxpayers will be paying $219,000 to Foxconn for every one of those jobs and Wisconsin will not recoup this money until 2043.
This will be in addition to tens of millions of dollars that taxpayers will have to shell out for infrastructure improvements for the Foxconn plant. How can anyone construe this to be a good deal for the taxpayers of Wisconsin.
Maybe Scott Walker was too busy with photo ops and meetings with Maria Butina, the Russian spy who was recently indicted and who was involved in a $1 million contribution to Walker’s PAC.
Maybe the Russian distraction caused him to take his eye off the ball. I seriously doubt that. He knew exactly what he was doing in both instances.
When are Wisconsin taxpayers going to realize Walker is in this for himself and no one else? How badly does he have to misbehave before we say “no more” and send him packing? We have the power to rectify this. Don’t blow it.
Edward Hebert, Chippewa Falls
