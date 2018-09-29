For those of you who have not met Wren Keturi, Democratic candidate for the 67th Assembly district, you owe it to yourself to make it a priority.
I met her a while ago and I would have to say she is an outstanding candidate.
She has an excellent grasp of the issues affecting Wisconsin. If you want to meet someone who is bursting with energy and enthusiasm, she is it.
If you want someone who is very intelligent and highly motivated, she is it.
If you want someone who can definitely make a difference for Wisconsinites, she is it.
If you want to sleep peacefully at night knowing someone has your back, she is it.
If you want an advocate for a strong education system and who supports working families, she is it. If you are tired of being misled by the old guard and want a fresh face in Madison, she is it.
I plan to vote for Wren Keturi.
Edward Hebert, Chippewa Falls
