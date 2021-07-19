Eve Tamer: Praying for Father Altman from Australia

We are praying for Father Altman from Port Fairy, a small country town in Victoria, Australia. I started to listen to Father Altman's sermons when our churches closed and all sacraments stopped, and I have been listening every week since.

Father Altman stood up for Christ when the government in the US called the Church non-essential while Walmart and abortion clinics stayed open, as deemed essential.

The same ridiculous events happened here in Australia. We were watching Mass online, with all sacraments stopped as deemed non-essential, and I would then go to Kmart where there were people everywhere. In south west Victoria, our Churches didn't even bother to open when the government allowed it. They took a few more weeks of not feeding their flock for no reason at all. Maybe life was convenient online?

Father Altman has been accused of being divisive. He has certainly divided the truth of Christ from the wolves in sheep's clothing that have not only failed to feed their flock the sacraments, but also the truth. Some have called Father Altman a controversial parish priest. He's as controversial as the Apostles were in their time.