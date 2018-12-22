Try 1 month for 99¢

I read somewhere that after he leaves office, Gov. Walker is considering following in his father’s footsteps by becoming a pastor. After signing the series of democracy defying, power grabbing bills our gerrymandered legislature recently passed, I imagine one of his first sermons will be on the Golden Rule.

Gerald Gehl, Chippewa Falls

