Ginny Wright Kulig: Relived when daugther in NY responded

On the morning of September 11, 2001, I arrived at my; office at the Trempealeau County Health Care Center Annex in Independence, Wisconsin, curious as to why several staff members were gathered in the usually vacant office next to mine. I joined them to see what was going on.

What was going on was the horror happening to the Twin Towers. My immediate thought was that it was a movie, but then I realized it was real and I remember thinking to myself, "nothing is ever going to be the same again."

I went back to my office and broke one of my steadfast rules of not using my work computer for anything personal. I contacted my daughter who at the time was working in a New York City office, near Grand Central Station.

I was more than relieved when she immediately responded! They had been instructed to leave the office, so she would walk 72 blocks to her apartment. I remember she told me she had felt two thousand souls leave this world that day. Tragically, we would later learn that it was far more than that . . . .

As she walked through Central Park, she said, it was like two different worlds, as many there did not seem to know yet about the vast destruction that had occurred.