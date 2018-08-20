Glen Loch Dam has been a special place for the youth of Chippewa Falls for more than a hundred years. My mother swam there, older siblings, most of my friends, my children and their friends. I’ve been jumping, flipping and diving there for more than 50 years.
There is nothing like taking that leap. It stands out as a reason growing up here was so wonderful.
The adolescents that enjoy the dam are independent and daring. They’re the type of people who grow up taking jobs others would not; such as fire, police, military. My three cousins became commercial airline pilots. I climbed telephone poles for 32 years.
Over the years the only thing that changed is the amount and height of the jumping-off points. The highest and most dangerous are no more. Now the city is about to reduce it even further. To the point of Keep Out.
What has changed? Suddenly after a hundred years or so, the 2018 City Council believes our young people are what? Too stupid? Have no critical thinking skills? It’s too dangerous? Well, I guess they can get a similar experience playing computer games in their mom’s basement. Won’t even stub a toe. With that kind of thinking how could we let a 16 year old drive a car? Riding a bike in town should be outlawed as well as most sports. But with obesity and drug abuse as it is, why take this away?
With the final vote on Tuesday at 6:30 in the City Hall, I believe we can encourage them to find an alternative. I know council members Paul Nadreau and Rob Kiefer enjoyed Glen Loch when they were young. So we may only need two more votes. The rest may not have grown up here, and missed out on the fun.
If you enjoyed this place, please stick up for these young adults, call your council person and show up Tuesday.
Encourage these youngsters to participate in civics and show up also.
Jack Covill, Chippewa Falls
