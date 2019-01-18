Monday, Jan. 21, is the 150th anniversary of the founding of the P.E.O. sisterhood. Over 120 P.E.O.s will be in the audience when the "Today Show" features our sesquicentennial celebration. Be sure to watch. You might even see someone you know!
That evening you are invited to live-stream the special 150th anniversary celebration program from the Chapel Auditorium at Iowa Wesleyan University at 7 p.m. The link will be available on the P.E.O. website: www.peointernational.org.
Supporting women's education is the heartfelt purpose of P.E.O. I have had personal experience with P.E.O educational support. My daughter received two scholarships to Cottey College in Nevada, Mo. The two P.E.O chapters in Chippewa Falls continue to support women's education.
Jean M. Hebert, Chippewa Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.