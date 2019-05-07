Please join me in thanking the nurses in your life for their skill and compassion during National Nurses week 2019 which began May 6.
National Nurses Week was launched in 1993 by the American Nurses Association to heighten awareness of professional nurses’ work in caring for patients and families. The celebration concludes on May 12, which happens to be Florence Nightingale’s birthday.
Nursing is considered a calling to most — a call to serve, to help, to heal and attend to the welfare of the whole person. The health ministry of the Hospital Sisters Health System believes that every human being is a unity of body, mind and spirit and deserves only the highest quality of care.
Although new to HSHS and the Chippewa Valley, I am not a new nurse. I have spent 35 years in the nursing profession and am now honored to be able to represent the important work being done by the nurses at HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals.
I have already seen strength, compassion, and dedication in action. The men and women practicing nursing at HSHS in the Chippewa Valley have a long-standing history of clinical excellence, compassionate care and creating a healing and centered environment for those in need of our services. As I begin my journey here at HSHS, I feel privileged to walk alongside this incredible group of nursing professionals. Happy Nurses Week 2019!
Jennifer Drayton MSN, RN, Chief Nursing Officer, HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals
