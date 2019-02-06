To the people of America.
American people said Hitler was a murderer of millions of people of all ages. So are the American people any different when an abortion is performed on innocent unborn babies up to full-term babies?
These babies were denied their right of life and their first breath of air. Who will stand up to protect these defenseless babies? Will you?
America, wake up.
If you are reading these words, then someone chose to give you life.
One day, God will judge us all for our actions. God have mercy on us all.
Jerome Gudrun, Cornell
