The proposed $12 billion dollars in grants to American farmers is the direct result of a trade war initiated by President Donald Trump.
This makes zero sense to me. If my old school math is correct and we take the $12 billion and divided it by half the population of the U.S. (360 million people divided by 2 equals 180 million) we would have hopefully the taxpaying portion of the U.S. population.
Taking this 180 million and dividing it into the proposed $12 billion, I come up with $66 plus dollars each of us will spend to support this unneeded grant.
What next, a grant to New York Hotel and resort owners who are having problems finding employees to work in their businesses? Why not, they are probably as deserving as any other business in the USA.
It is time to put a stop to all of this. I cannot afford it. After the recent federal tax cuts (I have yet to see any significant gain from it), I cannot afford any more bailouts
I ask each member of Congress to do your best to bring some rational common sense to government. We cannot continue to function at this level of dysfunction for many more years.
Joel Sigel, Chippewa Falls
