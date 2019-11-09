Recently, the Chippewa Herald printed a column on the Opinion page by Timothy O’Brien of Bloomberg Opinion. As a U.S. veteran, I wish to add my perspective to Mr. O’Brien's point of view.
I can only wholehearted agree with him as to how the current president of the United States treats military personnel whether active duty or a veteran no longer serving.
Each of us took an oath to uphold and defend the constitution, one must wonder what was the oath of office the president took on inauguration day. It surely was similar to the one I was asked to repeat upon induction in the U.S. Army.
To claim a serving officer of the U.S. Army officer is not telling the truth and then to go on and claim he is a Never Trumper makes me want to ask: "Show me the Money" or in this case "Show me the proof."
It is time to put a stop to these claims with no proof, but now we have a former member of Congress, our recently retired/resigned congressman, Sean Duffy, making similar claims with no proof whatsoever.
Where does this newly created CNN commentator get off claiming just because someone is born in a foreign country and then becomes a U.S. citizen, goes on to enlist in the Army, and is now a lieutenant colonel, is not to be trusted.
If the president and Duffy are so sure the lieutenant colonel is wrong, then bring forth the total non-redacted phone call so all Americans can judge just what the president said. No summaries, no comments from White House staffers, just the truth the whole truth and nothing but the truth.
So fellow veterans please take a few minutes to think about, is this the way any elected official should treat a member of our armed forces, whether active duty or a veteran?
Joel Sigel, Chippewa Falls
