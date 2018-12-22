What a wonderful and giving state Wisconsin is.
It is time for us to thank the Republican lLgislature and current governor for all the benefits it has seen fit to give Foxconn. Not only are we going to give them our hard earned tax credits for jobs created within the state, but now we will give them tax credits for jobs created outside of the state.
One can only wonder how many of the supposedly 13,000 jobs will actually be here in Wisconsin. In addition, one can only wonder what happened to the current governor’s pledge he would see that pre-existing medical conditions would be covered by medical insurance here in the state.
Oh well, I guess the legislature and Governor were so busy in the lame-duck session they didn’t have time to worry about the health of the common Wisconsin citizen. And I sure am thankful that no bill was put in place to raise their current pay. I know they put in many long hours to get everything just right.
Happy New Year's to all.
Joel Sigel, Chippewa Falls
