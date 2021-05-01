John Andersen: Far from a royal sendoff

As I write this Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh of the United Kingdom, husband of Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest at Windsor Castle. The Prince died just short of his 100th birthday. He was a man of his time and we will never see his like again; as the media has observed his era has passed.

It is always good to know if you are related to any royalty, so I did some genealogical research. I looked in Family Search, a branch of the Mormon faith for my genealogy and found far back that a family story of the Andersen Clan and Royalty is true. For it appears that my Great, Great Grandparents worked the land owned by the King of Sweden/Norway. Yes at one time the King of Sweden was also the King of Norway. My Grandfather deciding that was not for him and split Norway to land in Little Norway in Chicago about 1905.

My Mother’s side of the family came from Scotland and France via Canada. The family first settled in the state of Massachusetts, then came to Wisconsin. Being from Scotland did not put her family in line for royalty.

The other side of the family being French did little to add to that contribution. So I am just an ordinary American type of mixed heritage. My research did reveal that I may have ties to the Mayflower, but then again we all have some tie to the Mayflower.