I recently read a letter in this paper from a person praising Ms. Kathy Bernier currently running for State Senate. I must kindly disagree with Mr. Kinville. Ms. Bernier may be a person who respectfully listens and is polite but her record indicates she toes the party line. Let no one be fooled: Assembly leader Voss swings the bat in Madison and if Ms. Bernier is elected to the State Senate, Senate Majority Fitzgerald will be calling the shots.
Ms. Bernier voted for Act 10, Wisconsin's union-busting bill. She voted for strict voter suppression. Ms. Bernier, as chair of the Assembly Election Committee, failed to hold meaningful hearings on Wisconsin's Gerrymandering mess. Ms. Bernier is graded 100 percent by the American Conservatives Union. She voted for Right to Work legislation in Wisconsin and in her campaign against Jeff Peck, a local dairy farmer, announced to the world he was a union president. Which he was, of the Wisconsin Farmers Union, that hot bed of radical thought.
Ms. Bernier has been a leader in legislation to take away local control and transfer your rights to the Legislature in Madison.
Kathy Bernier has voted to limit patients' rights to compensation and to limit food stamps for the needy. She also has voted to make easier for a mine to be placed in your back yard. Her grade from the Wisconsin Conservation Congress is 11 percent. Her rating from Wisconsin Manufactures and Commerce is 100 percent and from the the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Chamber is also 100 percent.
Ms. Bernier also supported taking $4.8 billion of our tax dollars and giving them to Foxconn, At the same time local schools are in need and our roads are crumbling. You can check on Ms. Bernier's record by accessing: votesmart.org/candidate/127158/kathy-bernier?
If you want a return of local control, better schools, decent local roads and a return to Wisconsin values vote for Chris Kapsner for State Senate. It is a time for change and Ms. Bernier is a continuation of old school politics and Scott Walker's extreme agenda. We can't afford four more years of either.
John Andersen, Chippewa Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.