Joseph Schuth: Altman 'ego driven'? No, he speaks truth

A Facebook friend wrote, “Father Altman is ego driven.” After asking him how he knew this, he quoted scripture, “You will know them by their fruits.”

“What “fruit?” I asked.

. . The “fruit” where 80% of all Catholics in America leave the Church by the age of 23?

. . The “fruit” where many who call themselves “Catholic” don’t believe in the True Presence of Jesus in the Holy Eucharist?

. . The “fruit” where priests give Communion to those, they know, are in a state of Mortal Sin, who once Married, Divorced and remarried, have no Annulment, and the Shepherds who allow this self-condemnation ?

. . . The co-habitation/premarital sex “fruit,” ignored by priests.”

These “fruits” are cultivated at countless parishes.

Many Babies, Baptisms, First Communions, Confirmations, Weddings, Religious Vocations come from devout Catholic Parishes.

Compare these “precious fruits” with “Contracepting Catholic Communities,” contraception is rampant, ignored by priests.