Laurie J. Brindle: On the USS Mahan, team work and dedication :

I was on the USS Mahan (DDG-72). We were ending our routine weeklong training off the Virginia coast when the ship went to full speed. A second later, the general quarters alarm sounded, prompting us to go to our battle stations.

General quarters drills are routine at sea so I wasn’t alarmed until the announcer proclaimed, “This is not a drill.”

Minutes later, our Captain told us about the towers. He said that terrorism was suspected. He told us in a solemn voice that we were speeding to NY to patrol with all weapons ready.

The crew looked at each other with an intensity I had never seen before. We were shocked, mad, and ready for battle.

Later, the Captain told us about the Pentagon and shortly after, Shanksville.

The crew desperately wanted to let our loved ones know we were OK but the Captain shut off all non-essential communications, including TV.

We left New York a long day later to go back to Virginia to get more missiles and return to NY. Tensions were high because we still couldn’t contact our loved ones but we trusted our Captain implicitly and understood how important it was for the communication lines to be kept clear. He kept us abreast of what he could.