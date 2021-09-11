Lee Rasch: Left grounded and speechless

Susan and I had a very early morning flight to Colorado on September 11, 2001, and were looking forward to a much-needed vacation. Before leaving, we were scrambling with remaining details to address for the dog sitter. I was exasperated when we arrived just in time to watch our plane leave without us. We arranged for the next available flight and went home to wait for a couple of hours.

On the way to the airport for the second time that morning we heard on the radio that an airplane had crashed into the World Trade Center in NYC. I thought…what a horrible and tragic accident for a plane to crash in the heart of the city. When we arrived at the airport we waited in the lounge where the TV was showing footage of the crash. We watched the airport television screen as the second plane crashed into the south tower. The entire room was in disbelief. It was starting to dawn on everyone that this was no colossal coincidence.