To the voters of Eagle Point in the April 2 spring election: Please join me in supporting the write-in election of Pauline Spiegel for Town Treasurer.
I had the honor to represent Eagle Point on the County Board for 30 years, and it was during that time that I met Pauline Speigel, lead administrative assistant for the Chippewa County Deptartment of Human Services. I know Pauline Spiegel is highly trained, efficient, dependable, as well as a friendly, caring person, who will service us well.
Please join me and write in: Pauline Spiegel for Town Treasurer on April 2.
Please vote!
Marilyn Holte, Chippewa Falls
