Wren Keturi is the candidate who deserves your vote to represent you in the 67th Assembly District. There is much that needs to be changed to help restore Wisconsin to the progressive state it once was, and Wren is ready to work to bring about that change.
Wren’s concerns are the concerns of all Wisconsin citizens: adequate funding for our public school systems; care for our natural resources; access to affordable health care; repairing our roads and bridges and providing ongoing maintenance on them; returning control to local governmental bodies; and insuring transparent government — no more closed door sessions.
Wren is bright and energetic and eager to be of service to Wisconsin. Her aim is to make Wisconsin a better for everyone.
Let’s vote for Wren and give her a chance to work on that change in Madison.
Mary Ann King, Chippewa Falls
