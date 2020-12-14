Michael Gerson: The two parties' existential crises

Forgive the question of an outsider, but what can it possibly mean to be a Democrat without appealing to the working class? At least since Franklin D. Roosevelt, Democrats have identified themselves as the party of those who work with their hands — on farms, in factories and on construction sites. At their best, Democrats have combined a passion for civil rights with a concern for working-class struggles. They resonate in both African American churches and union halls.

Today, that political model is broken. Trump’s successful working-class appeal has been cultural rather than economic. He has shown almost no interest in public policies that would specifically benefit blue-collar workers. Instead, he takes their side in various cultural arguments against condescending elites — opposing kneeling during the national anthem, or imposing tear-gassed order on leftist agitators. He publicly embraces religion and nationalism — even as he corrupts true religion and deconstructs the nation’s institutions. Trump has a limited mastery of spoken English but communicates fluently in cultural iconography.

The most powerful political question from a citizen to a politician is not: How will you benefit me? Rather, it is: Do you value me? It is on this test that Democrats have failed in dealing with many working-class voters.