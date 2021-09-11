Michael Vaughn: Why? A reminder of Pearl Harbor

It’s Sept 11, 2001. It would start as about the nicest morning anyone could wish for that day, a perfect blue beautiful sky. I am aboard MCAS. Cherry Point NC working as FRC-East Naval Aviation Depot as a pneumatic systems worker in the APU shop that morning. It was break time every morning at 9:30.

As the TV was on, news flowed through the shop that there had been a jet airliner that slammed the North Tower in New York City. When I sat down for break, a second plane had crashed into the twin tower from another direction. Both towers were burning with a lot of smoke. The time was now 9:37 a.m. People were running as they screamed to get away from the scene as more smoke rose. At the time I thought “Why?” It reminded me of the attack of Pearl Harbor which would make a person really upset.

Co-workers were glued to the screen as the shop phone rang. It turned out my daughter’s elementary school called because she was not feeling well. After I got my leave chit signed, I left to head to the school, only to see the sight of Marine guards locking the gates as I drove through. When I got there, the school was locked down and I had to show a proof of ID before I could take her out to head home. Some kids were not allowed to go home until 7 p.m. that day.

Michael Vaughn

Marine-Veteran/Navy/Retired.

Menomonie WI.

