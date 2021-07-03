Monica Mohan: Church leaders will thank Father Altman

The Diocese of La Crosse now has the article from the CNA, which speaks of the Pope's approval of Father James Martin's "ministry" on its official website. The same website in which a letter from the Bishop criticizing Father Altman is on. The irony here is inescapable. At the least, featuring this article on the Diocesan website regarding Father Martin is being tone deaf at this time.

Granted, the CNA article does point out the following: "Fr. Martin's ministry has become increasingly controversial because of his incremental departure from Catholic doctrine."

The article does, however, also point out the Pope's support of Father Martin.

One "fruit" of these times is that the laity MUST know/learn their Faith. I have heard from my own ears Father Martin diverting from Church Teachings. Therefore, the fact that the Pope wrote a personal letter to him is of no consequence - and might, in the end - not benefit Father Martin when he stands before the eternal Judge. In fact, it might very well be a strike against him.