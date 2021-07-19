Opinion: Olympic dream or COVID-19 nightmare?

Every four years the Summer Olympics bring the world together. Through boycotts and terrorist attacks, the Olympics have persisted, yielding only to World War I and World War II. Athletes, some of whom have spent most of their lives preparing for this moment, come together to represent their countries and test themselves against the best of every country.

Spectators from around the world also descend on the host country, spending millions of dollars while in attendance. The Olympic Games are of great global significance; but, during a global pandemic, bringing people together from across the globe could prove as problematic as beneficial.

COVID-19 has tested the world in ways previously unimaginable to many people. Arguably, an event that raises the world’s spirits is exactly what’s needed after months of lockdowns and more than 4 million lives lost.

Although there is a strong case to be made for postponing or canceling the Tokyo Olympics, many athletes and officials have already arrived in Japan, and it seems as though the Olympic ship has sailed.